JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 394,145 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

