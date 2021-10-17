JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 417,502 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Paylocity worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $283.23 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $298.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.30.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

