JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 49,148 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

