JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 52,662 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $207.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

