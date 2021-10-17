JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 696,354 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 696,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.59% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ANF opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

