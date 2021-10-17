JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,833 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Medifast worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Medifast by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $190.90 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.11. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

