Juggernaut Market Capitalization Reaches $29.19 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

