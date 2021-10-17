Jupiter (JUP) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $2.04 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

