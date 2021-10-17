Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $745.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $766.06 million and the lowest is $725.90 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $295.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

