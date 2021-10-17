Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Kansas City Southern worth $142,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NYSE:KSU opened at $295.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.