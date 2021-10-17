Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,766,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $24,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.