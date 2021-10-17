Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $123.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.