Karura Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Karura has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00013389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

