Kattana (KTN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,248.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Kattana has a market cap of $8.13 million and $53,248.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,800 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.