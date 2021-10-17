Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.54 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00008923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $506.66 million and approximately $108.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00089848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00379586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,847,414 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.