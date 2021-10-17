KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $26.79 Million

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. KCCPAD has a market cap of $26.79 million and $4.75 million worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

