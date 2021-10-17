Keep Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Billion (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $512.89 million and $1.26 billion worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 107.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00204974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00092120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

