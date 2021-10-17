Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in September

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.