Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in September

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

