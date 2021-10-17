Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Keppel stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Get Keppel alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.3265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.