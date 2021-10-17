KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after acquiring an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

