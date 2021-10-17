Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) vs. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Head to Head Analysis

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -34.31% -31.85% AbbVie 12.40% 154.24% 14.10%

57.4% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$41.74 million ($0.95) -9.20 AbbVie $45.80 billion 4.22 $4.62 billion $10.56 10.35

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences. Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kezar Life Sciences and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AbbVie 1 1 12 0 2.79

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.74%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $126.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats Kezar Life Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions. The company was founded on October 19, 2011 and is headquartered in North Chicago, IL.

