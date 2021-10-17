KickToken [old] Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. KickToken [old] has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00208286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00092156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [old] Coin Trading

