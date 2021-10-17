Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 316,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,504. The firm has a market cap of $905.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

