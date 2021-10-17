KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Down 3.4% This Week

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $561,689.55 and approximately $4,747.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,503,377,225 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

