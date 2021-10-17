Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19.

KXSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

