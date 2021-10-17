Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,882 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 336,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,585 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 612,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

