Kineko (KKO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 56.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $453,402.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,575,607 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

