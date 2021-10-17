King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 46,834 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $125,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.82. The stock had a trading volume of 835,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.