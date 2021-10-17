King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $103.21 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.30. 6,911,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,680. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

