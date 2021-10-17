King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $225.88 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,446 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of Oracle worth $225,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 7,423,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

