King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $977.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $977,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

AAPL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,940,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,181,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

