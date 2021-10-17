King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $99.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of American Express worth $99,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $140,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $3,926,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 21,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

