King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,833.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,810.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,581.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.