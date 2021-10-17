King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.01% of Valmont Industries worth $100,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

