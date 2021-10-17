King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,392 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $349,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,827.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,797.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,542.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.