King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,814 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 2.60% of Franklin Electric worth $97,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $6,975,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $6,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.70. 289,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,438. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

