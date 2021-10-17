King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of PayPal worth $511,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,007,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

