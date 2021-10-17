Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 937,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

KTRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 2,134,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

