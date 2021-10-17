KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,836,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

