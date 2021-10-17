Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,052.21 and approximately $336.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

