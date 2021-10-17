KoHo Chain Price Down 43.3% Over Last 7 Days (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $287,208.82 and $2,018.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00067861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,700.59 or 0.99956566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.45 or 0.06202264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025411 BTC.

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

