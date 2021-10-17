KOK Price Tops $2.84 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $304.86 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00208194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

