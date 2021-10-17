Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 1,411,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $$5.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.86.
About Konica Minolta
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.