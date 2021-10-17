KuCoin Token Price Reaches $13.41 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $17.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $13.41 or 0.00021611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

