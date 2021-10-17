Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Achieves Market Cap of $746,870.22

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $746,870.22 and $77,022.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

