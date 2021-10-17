L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $240.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

