Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LAKE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 56,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

