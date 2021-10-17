Lanceria (LANC) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $764,654.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,971,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

