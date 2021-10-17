Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Reaches $165,457.38

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $165,457.38 and $805.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.