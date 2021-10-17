Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.75 million and the lowest is $17.29 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $14.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $70.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

